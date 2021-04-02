Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Dozens killed as Taiwan train derails Handout, Taiwan Red Cross/AFP Posted at Apr 02 2021 06:19 PM | Updated as of Apr 02 2021 06:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest This handout picture taken and released on Friday by Taiwan Red Cross shows rescue teams at the site where a train derailed inside a tunnel in the mountains of Hualien, eastern Taiwan. The accident, Taiwan’s worst in decades, killed at least 48 and injured 66 with many of the passengers heading home at the start of a long weekend traditional holiday to tend to family graves. Dozens dead, many injured as train derails in Taiwan Read More: Taiwan Taiwan train accident train derail Taiwan Red Cross accident rescue multimedia multimedia photos /news/04/02/21/spread-of-covid-19-in-ph-slows-down-after-metro-manila-lockdown-octa/news/04/02/21/pulis-nagpaanak-ng-buntis-sa-davao-city/sports/04/02/21/boxing-donnie-nietes-handa-nang-lumaban-muli-sa-dubai/entertainment/04/02/21/shanti-dopes-amatz-featured-in-falcon-and-the-winter-soldier/news/04/02/21/britain-adds-ph-bangladesh-kenya-pakistan-to-travel-red-list