Dozens killed as Taiwan train derails

Handout, Taiwan Red Cross/AFP

This handout picture taken and released on Friday by Taiwan Red Cross shows rescue teams at the site where a train derailed inside a tunnel in the mountains of Hualien, eastern Taiwan. The accident, Taiwan’s worst in decades, killed at least 48 and injured 66 with many of the passengers heading home at the start of a long weekend traditional holiday to tend to family graves.