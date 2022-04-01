Observing position of new moon to mark Ramadan

MULTIMEDIA

Searching for the new moon

Fazry Ismail, EPA-EFE

Malaysian Islamic religious officers observe the position of the moon using a theodolite to determine the sighting of the new moon to mark the start of the fasting month of Ramadan in Putrajaya, Malaysia on Friday. Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset.