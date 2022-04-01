Never again to dictatorship

MULTIMEDIA

Never again to military dictatorship in Brazil

A view of pictures of persons who were killed or went missing during the 1964-1985 dictatorship, during a demo on the 58th anniversary of the military coup at Ibirapuera Park, in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Thursday. Brazil was under a dictatorship for 21 years after a coup d'état by the Brazilian Armed Forces on April 1, 1964.

