Never again to dictatorship

Never again to military dictatorship in Brazil
Nelson Almeida, AFP
Posted at Apr 01 2022 02:27 PM
A view of pictures of persons who were killed or went missing during the 1964-1985 dictatorship, during a demo on the 58th anniversary of the military coup at Ibirapuera Park, in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Thursday. Brazil was under a dictatorship for 21 years after a coup d'état by the Brazilian Armed Forces on April 1, 1964.
