South Korea vaccinates senior citizen after suspension Chung Sung-Jun, AFP/Pool Posted at Apr 01 2021 10:59 AM An elderly woman receives the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination center as part of vaccinations for senior citizens over 75 years old, in Seoul on Thursday. South Korea earlier suspended inoculation for citizens 65 years old and above when it launched its vaccination drive on February. Read More: COVID19- coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine Pfizer-BioNTech Seoul South Korea multimedia multimedia photos