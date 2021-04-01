MULTIMEDIA

Commemorating the Washing of the Feet in Jerusalem

Emmanuel Dunand, AFP

Christian worshippers, monks, and friars walk in procession around the Edicule, traditionally believed to be the burial site of Jesus Christ, during a mass to commemorate the Washing of the Feet on Maundy Thursday at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. Holy Thursday or Maundy Thursday is the Christian day falling before Easter which commemorates the Washing of the Feet and the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with the apostles.