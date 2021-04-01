As cherry blossoms bloom

Home  >  Overseas

Kim Kyung-Hoon, Reuters

Posted at Apr 01 2021 10:59 AM | Updated as of Apr 01 2021 11:06 AM

Boys play next to a blooming cherry tree at a park in Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday. Cherry trees (sakura) were in bloom weeks earlier than expected but traditional festivities were suspended as authorities discouraged crowding amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

