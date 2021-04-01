Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA As cherry blossoms bloom Kim Kyung-Hoon, Reuters Posted at Apr 01 2021 10:59 AM | Updated as of Apr 01 2021 11:06 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Boys play next to a blooming cherry tree at a park in Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday. Cherry trees (sakura) were in bloom weeks earlier than expected but traditional festivities were suspended as authorities discouraged crowding amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More: Japan Tokyo sakura climate cherry trees multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/04/01/21/find-something-to-live-for-1-year-later-iza-calzado-shares-hope-after-beating-covid-19/overseas/04/01/21/snakes-rats-and-cats-the-trillion-dollar-invasive-species-problem/entertainment/04/01/21/dimples-romana-to-open-up-school-for-acting-personal-development/news/04/01/21/us-philippines-officials-discuss-chinese-activities-at-julian-felipe-reef/news/04/01/21/pgh-denies-seeking-donations-for-patients-with-covid-19