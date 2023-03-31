Glad or sad? Britain's King Charles III visits Germany

MULTIMEDIA
Britain's King Charles III reacts in visit to Ukraine refugee center
Phil Noble, AFP/pool
Posted at Mar 31 2023 12:13 PM
Britain's King Charles III (left) and Berlin's Mayor Franziska Giffey react as they visit the Ukraine Arrival Center Tegel, for Ukrainian refugees in Berlin, on Thursday. Britain's Charles III is on a three-day tour in Germany for his first state visit as king, with the trip billed as "an important European gesture" to maintain strong ties after Brexit.
