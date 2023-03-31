Glad or sad? Britain's King Charles III visits Germany

MULTIMEDIA

Britain's King Charles III reacts in visit to Ukraine refugee center

Britain's King Charles III (left) and Berlin's Mayor Franziska Giffey react as they visit the Ukraine Arrival Center Tegel, for Ukrainian refugees in Berlin, on Thursday. Britain's Charles III is on a three-day tour in Germany for his first state visit as king, with the trip billed as "an important European gesture" to maintain strong ties after Brexit.