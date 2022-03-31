Expo 2020 Dubai comes to a close

MULTIMEDIA

COVID-delayed Expo 2020 Dubai ends

Ali Haider, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Members of Al Fursan aerobatics demonstration team of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) perform over the Expo site before the official closing ceremony of Expo 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday. The expo, delayed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was participated in by various countries and aims to showcase collaboration and innovation around the world.