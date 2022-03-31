Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

COVID-delayed Expo 2020 Dubai ends

Ali Haider, EPA-EFE

Posted at Mar 31 2022 10:58 PM

Expo 2020 Dubai comes to a close

Members of Al Fursan aerobatics demonstration team of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) perform over the Expo site before the official closing ceremony of Expo 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday. The expo, delayed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was participated in by various countries and aims to showcase collaboration and innovation around the world. 

Read More:  Expo 20202 Dubai   Expo 2020   Al Fursan aerobatics demonstration team   Dubai   UAE  