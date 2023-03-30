What 67 million years old looks like

MULTIMEDIA

67 million-year-old T-Rex for sale

Michael Buholzer, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Visitors look at the skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus rex named Trinity, at the Tonhalle Zurich concert hall, in Zurich, Switzerland on Wednesday. The 11.6 meters long, 3.9 meters high, and 67 million-year-old T-Rex skeleton was assembled from three specimens excavated from 2008 to 2013 in the Hell Creek and Lance Creek formations in the US states of Montana and Wyoming. The Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton is to go on sale at an auction house in April 2023.