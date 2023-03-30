Home  >  Overseas

Pope Francis hospitalized due to respiratory infection

Ettore Ferrari, EPA-EFE

Posted at Mar 30 2023 11:51 AM

Pope Francis in hospital after breathing issues

Pope Francis sits in a wheelchair at the end of his weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square, Vatican City, on Wednesday. Pope Francis was hospitalized following a respiratory infection that was not COVID-19, which would require a few days of medical treatment, according to the Vatican. 

