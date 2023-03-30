Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Christians prepare for Holy Week Antonio Lacerda, EPA-EFE Posted at Mar 30 2023 10:23 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber An aerial picture shows Christ the Redeemer during sunrise in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Wednesday. Millions of Christians around the world will commemorate the Passion of Christ in prayers, fasting and almsgiving this coming Holy Week and celebrate His resurrection on Easter Sunday. MIAA anticipates 1.2M passengers for Holy Week break PNP to deploy 74,000 cops nationwide for Holy Week Read More: Christ the Redeemer Rio de Janeiro Brazil Holy Week Passion of Christ /entertainment/03/30/23/chain-gangs-indie-classic-out-on-vinyl-30-years-later/entertainment/03/30/23/moira-dela-torre-thankful-as-she-makes-history-in-canada/business/03/30/23/philippine-debt-rises-to-p1375-trillion-in-february/news/03/30/23/35-pilipino-puwersahang-pinagtrabaho-sa-namibia/video/business/03/30/23/filipino-chinese-biz-group-to-focus-on-digitalization