Christians prepare for Holy Week

Antonio Lacerda, EPA-EFE

Posted at Mar 30 2023 10:23 AM

An aerial picture shows Christ the Redeemer during sunrise in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Wednesday. Millions of Christians around the world will commemorate the Passion of Christ in prayers, fasting and almsgiving this coming Holy Week and celebrate His resurrection on Easter Sunday. 

