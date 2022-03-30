Food lines form in Mariupol, Ukraine

MULTIMEDIA

Satellite images show long lines at Ukraine grocery

Handout, Maxar Technologies via EPA-EFE

A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows lines of people gathering outside of metro grocery store in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Tuesday. Russia was accused before the UN Security council on Tuesday of putting people at risk of “famine” and causing a “global food crisis” by starting the war in Ukraine which serves as a breadbasket in Europe.