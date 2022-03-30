Food lines form in Mariupol, Ukraine

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Satellite images show long lines at Ukraine grocery Handout, Maxar Technologies via EPA-EFE Posted at Mar 30 2022 10:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows lines of people gathering outside of metro grocery store in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Tuesday. Russia was accused before the UN Security council on Tuesday of putting people at risk of “famine” and causing a “global food crisis” by starting the war in Ukraine which serves as a breadbasket in Europe. Muslims face frugal Ramadan as Ukraine war drives up food prices In villages near Kyiv, how Ukraine has kept Russia's army at bay Read More: Ukraine Ukraine crisis Ukrainw war Ukraine conflict food crisis food lines Mariupol Russia /video/news/03/30/22/duterte-calls-out-bir-for-uncollected-estate-tax/video/news/03/30/22/duterte-echoes-ntf-elcac-views-on-some-party-lists/news/03/30/22/ex-dfa-chief-slams-china-over-bajo-de-masinloc-incident/video/news/03/30/22/lacson-inalok-umano-ng-hakot-sa-rally-sa-halagang-p500tao/entertainment/03/30/22/kambal-ni-catriona-gray-inilunsad-na-sa-singapore