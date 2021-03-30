Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Ever Given refloated in Suez Canal Suez Canal Authority/Handout via Reuters Posted at Mar 30 2021 05:30 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A man waves an Egyptian flag as Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, was fully refloated in Suez Canal, Egypt on Monday. Shipping traffic throughout the canal resumed on the same day after the container ship blocked the waterway for almost a week, but authorities said it could take up to 3 days to clear the backlog of ships waiting to transit the route. Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated China to see minor raw material disruptions as Suez Canal blockage exposes supply chain ‘risks’ Backlog of ships at Suez Canal could be cleared in up to 3.5 days: chairman Read More: Ever Given Suez Canal Suez Canal block Suez Canal ship waterway Egypt multimedia multimedia photos /news/03/30/21/palace-wishes-erap-quick-covid-19-recovery/news/03/30/21/doh-pabor-sa-hirit-ng-medical-community-na-extended-ecq/entertainment/03/30/21/look-universal-studios-in-la-features-james-reids-backhouse-ballin/news/03/30/21/fake-vaccine-in-the-philippines-how-to-identify-based-on-fda/entertainment/03/30/21/jukebox-queens-eva-eugenio-imelda-papin-mourn-passing-of-good-friend-claire-dela-fuente