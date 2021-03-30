MULTIMEDIA

Ever Given refloated in Suez Canal

Suez Canal Authority/Handout via Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A man waves an Egyptian flag as Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, was fully refloated in Suez Canal, Egypt on Monday. Shipping traffic throughout the canal resumed on the same day after the container ship blocked the waterway for almost a week, but authorities said it could take up to 3 days to clear the backlog of ships waiting to transit the route.