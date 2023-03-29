Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA 6 killed in Nashville school shooting, including 3 children Justin Renfroe, EPA-EFE Posted at Mar 29 2023 09:12 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A woman prays among flowers and stuffed toys left at a makeshift memorial at the entrance to the Covenant Presbyterian Church school shooting site in Nashville, Tennessee, USA on Tuesday. Metro Nashville Police report three adults and three children were killed on March 27 by a shooter who was engaged and killed by police. Shooter kills 6 at Nashville school in targeted attack Fact check: Biden's gaffe about ice cream and Nashville Read More: Covenant Presbyterian Church Nashville Tennessee USA /video/news/03/29/23/bawal-bastos-mga-tsuper-pinaalalahanan-vs-sexual-harassment/entertainment/03/29/23/richard-gere-urges-us-lawmakers-to-back-tibet/video/news/03/29/23/grilled-balut-ligtas-bang-kainin/video/news/03/29/23/dating-barangay-tanod-huli-sa-pagnanakaw-sa-qc/video/news/03/29/23/caloocan-espaa-section-ng-nlex-connector-bukas-na