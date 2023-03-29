MULTIMEDIA

6 killed in Nashville school shooting, including 3 children

Justin Renfroe, EPA-EFE

A woman prays among flowers and stuffed toys left at a makeshift memorial at the entrance to the Covenant Presbyterian Church school shooting site in Nashville, Tennessee, USA on Tuesday. Metro Nashville Police report three adults and three children were killed on March 27 by a shooter who was engaged and killed by police.