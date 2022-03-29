Ukrainian train station turned into bomb shelter

MULTIMEDIA

Ukrainians seek shelter in train station amid Russian shelling

Roman Pilipey, EPA-EFE

Children and adults stay inside a subway station used as a bomb shelter, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, northeast Ukraine on Monday. Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city of 1.5 million people, which lies about 25 miles from the Russian border, has been heavily shelled by Russian forces over the past weeks, with many civilians killed in the city.