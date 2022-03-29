Ukrainian train station turned into bomb shelter

MULTIMEDIA
Ukrainians seek shelter in train station amid Russian shelling
Roman Pilipey, EPA-EFE
Posted at Mar 29 2022 06:54 PM
Children and adults stay inside a subway station used as a bomb shelter, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, northeast Ukraine on Monday. Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city of 1.5 million people, which lies about 25 miles from the Russian border, has been heavily shelled by Russian forces over the past weeks, with many civilians killed in the city.
