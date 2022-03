MULTIMEDIA

China imposes strict lockdown in Shanghai as COVID cases surge

Alex Plavevski, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A man in protective gear takes delivery in front of a quarantined compound, in Shanghai, China, Monday. Shanghai city imposed strict lockdown amid COVID-19 resurgence after China recorded 1,219 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 4,996 asymptomatic infections, according to the National Health Commission.