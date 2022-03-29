Home  >  Overseas

Finding ways to transport packages

Posted at Mar 29 2022 10:35 PM

Shanghai under COVID lockdown

A quarantined man lowers a bag on a rope to a woman standing on the street, in Shanghai, China on Tuesday. According to the National Health Commission, China on the same day logged 6 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 4,381 asymptomatic infections. 

