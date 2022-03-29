Shanghai under COVID lockdown

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Finding ways to transport packages ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 29 2022 10:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A quarantined man lowers a bag on a rope to a woman standing on the street, in Shanghai, China on Tuesday. According to the National Health Commission, China on the same day logged 6 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 4,381 asymptomatic infections. Empty shelves and anxiety as Shanghai COVID-19 cases surge Capital of China's Jilin province apologizes for food shortages due to COVID curbs COVID-19 temporarily separates 2,000 children below 10 y.o. from parents in HK Read More: coronavirus COVID19 China shanghai China lockdown Shanghai lockdown /overseas/03/29/22/russia-to-cut-military-activity-near-kyiv-northern-ukraine-city/video/business/03/29/22/fitch-expects-75-bps-hike-from-bangko-sentral/video/news/03/29/22/ph-continues-to-see-decline-in-new-covid-19-cases/video/news/03/29/22/ph-files-diplomatic-protest-over-latest-incident-involving-chinese-ship/sports/03/29/22/uaap-up-bucks-slow-start-to-overwhelm-ust