Cherry blossoms, a fresh sight after two years

Kimimasa Mayama, EPA-EFE

People take photos of cherry blossoms in full bloom on Chidorigafuchi Moat in Tokyo, Japan on Monday while highest temperature in the Japanese capital rose to 19.0 degrees Celsius. The Japan Meteorological Agency on 27 March 2022 declared full bloom of cherry blossoms in Tokyo and the bloom will spread northward. Final cherry blossom bloom will be in eastern Hokkaido, Japanese northern island, bordered in the north by Russia.