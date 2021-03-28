MULTIMEDIA

Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday Mass

Giuseppe Lami, AFP/Pool

Pope Francis holds a palm branch as he arrives to celebrate Palm Sunday mass at St. Peter's Basilica on Sunday in The Vatican, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Pope Francis emphasized the importance of amazement, to “lift our eyes to the cross, in order to receive the grace of amazement” and be reminded of Christ’s love and forgiveness as millions of Catholics around the world observe the Holy Week in prayers and meditation.