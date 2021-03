MULTIMEDIA

Cherry blossoms viewing in Tokyo

Kim Kyung-Hoon, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Visitors ride a boat next to blooming cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday. Japanese authorities urged the public to limit traditional festivities connected to flower viewing called “hanami,” to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as crowds troop around the perimeter of the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo to take photos and selfies as cherry trees began to bloom earlier than expected.