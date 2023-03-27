MULTIMEDIA

Rare protest allowed in Hong Kong

Jerome Favre, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Homeowners wear number tags during a rally against a reclamation plan in Hong Kong, China on Sunday. The Hong Kong Police issued a Letter of No Objection for the rally but asked each participant to wear a number tag to 'prevent criminals from mixing,' and forbade them from wearing masks, unless a 'reasonable excuse' were provided.