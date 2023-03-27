MULTIMEDIA
Rare protest allowed in Hong Kong
Jerome Favre, EPA-EFE
Posted at Mar 27 2023 08:42 PM
Homeowners wear number tags during a rally against a reclamation plan in Hong Kong, China on Sunday. The Hong Kong Police issued a Letter of No Objection for the rally but asked each participant to wear a number tag to 'prevent criminals from mixing,' and forbade them from wearing masks, unless a 'reasonable excuse' were provided.
- /video/news/03/27/23/paghahain-ng-compensation-claims-sa-oil-spill-naantala
- /video/news/03/27/23/exclusive-motorcycle-lane-sa-commonwealth-ave-ipinatupad-na
- /video/news/03/27/23/qcpd-official-sinibak-kaugnay-sa-hit-and-run-case
- /video/news/03/27/23/teves-kinokonsidera-na-umanong-isa-sa-masterminds-sa-degamo-case
- /video/news/03/27/23/composite-sketch-ng-suspek-sa-pagpaslang-sa-pulis-bulacan-inilabas