Transport strike hits Germany

Ronald Wittek, EPA-EFE

Posted at Mar 27 2023 06:04 PM

It's Germany's turn

Members of German public servants' union hold banners while picketing a terminal hall at the Frankfurt airport during a nationwide transportation warning strike in Frankfurt am Main, Germany on Monday. German unions are calling on thousands of workers across the country's transport system to stage a one-day warning strike that is expected to bring widespread disruption to planes, trains and local transit. 

