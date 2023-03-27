It's Germany's turn

MULTIMEDIA
Transport strike hits Germany
Ronald Wittek, EPA-EFE
Posted at Mar 27 2023 06:04 PM
Members of German public servants' union hold banners while picketing a terminal hall at the Frankfurt airport during a nationwide transportation warning strike in Frankfurt am Main, Germany on Monday. German unions are calling on thousands of workers across the country's transport system to stage a one-day warning strike that is expected to bring widespread disruption to planes, trains and local transit.
- /sports/03/27/23/despite-win-over-iloilo-imus-misses-out-on-finals
- /entertainment/03/27/23/kathryn-bernardo-thanks-fans-for-allowing-her-to-grow
- /entertainment/03/27/23/watch-ed-sheeran-drops-comeback-single-eyes-closed
- /entertainment/03/27/23/moira-dela-torre-to-drop-new-song-on-march-31
- /news/03/27/23/doh-1298-covid-cases-60-deaths-recorded-in-past-week