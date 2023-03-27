It's Germany's turn

MULTIMEDIA

Transport strike hits Germany

Ronald Wittek, EPA-EFE

Members of German public servants' union hold banners while picketing a terminal hall at the Frankfurt airport during a nationwide transportation warning strike in Frankfurt am Main, Germany on Monday. German unions are calling on thousands of workers across the country's transport system to stage a one-day warning strike that is expected to bring widespread disruption to planes, trains and local transit.

