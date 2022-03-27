Air Strike in Lviv

MULTIMEDIA

Five wounded in air strikes in Lviv

Aleksey Filippov, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People stand in front of a Ukrainian national flag fluttering while watching dark smoke and flames rising from a fire following an air strike in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, on Saturday. At least five people wounded in two strikes on Lviv, the regional governor said, in a rare attack on a city that has escaped serious fighting since Russian troops invaded last month.

Read More: Ukraine Russia Lviv crisis conflict war