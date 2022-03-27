Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Five wounded in air strikes in Lviv

Aleksey Filippov, AFP

Posted at Mar 27 2022 12:52 PM

Air Strike in Lviv

People stand in front of a Ukrainian national flag fluttering while watching dark smoke and flames rising from a fire following an air strike in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, on Saturday. At least five people wounded in two strikes on Lviv, the regional governor said, in a rare attack on a city that has escaped serious fighting since Russian troops invaded last month.

Read More:  Ukraine   Russia   Lviv   crisis   conflict   war  