Waiting for their COVID-19 jab

Gonzalo Fuentes, Reuters

France's national cycling team trains as people wait to get a dose of the "Comirnaty" Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as part of the coronavirus disease vaccination campaign at the indoor Velodrome National of Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines in Montigny-le-Bretonneux, southwest of Paris, France on Friday.

About 7.1 million people, or about 11% of the French population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and just over 4% have been fully vaccinated.The French government aims to vaccinate 10 million people by mid-April, 20 million by mid-May and 30 million by the summer.