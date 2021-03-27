MULTIMEDIA
Waiting for their COVID-19 jab
Gonzalo Fuentes, Reuters
Posted at Mar 27 2021 01:13 PM
France's national cycling team trains as people wait to get a dose of the "Comirnaty" Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as part of the coronavirus disease vaccination campaign at the indoor Velodrome National of Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines in Montigny-le-Bretonneux, southwest of Paris, France on Friday.
About 7.1 million people, or about 11% of the French population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and just over 4% have been fully vaccinated.The French government aims to vaccinate 10 million people by mid-April, 20 million by mid-May and 30 million by the summer.
