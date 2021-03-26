MULTIMEDIA

Slow vaccine program blamed for deaths in Brazil

Ueslei Marcelino, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Health care workers place flowers on top a coffin to represent dead colleagues during a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and his handling of the coronavirus disease crisis in Brasilia, Brazil on Thursday. Critics have scored the slow rollout of the country's vaccination program, despite the country being one of the worst-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic with close to 300,000 deaths now.

Read More: coronavirus COVID19 Brazil vaccine deaths cases pandemic