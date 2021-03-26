MULTIMEDIA
Slow vaccine program blamed for deaths in Brazil
Ueslei Marcelino, Reuters
Posted at Mar 26 2021 10:50 AM
Health care workers place flowers on top a coffin to represent dead colleagues during a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and his handling of the coronavirus disease crisis in Brasilia, Brazil on Thursday. Critics have scored the slow rollout of the country's vaccination program, despite the country being one of the worst-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic with close to 300,000 deaths now.
