Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Lone backhoe tries to dislodge giant cargo ship grounded on the Suez Canal

Suez Canal/AFP

Posted at Mar 26 2021 05:36 PM | Updated as of Mar 26 2021 06:21 PM

Lone backhoe tries to dislodge giant cargo ship grounded on the Suez Canal

A handout picture released by the Suez Canal Authority on Thursday shows the Taiwan-owned MV Ever Given (Evergreen), a 400-meter long and 59-meter wide vessel, lodged sideways and impeding all traffic across the waterway of Egypt's Suez Canal. Egypt's Suez Canal Authority said it was "temporarily suspending navigation" until refloating of the MV Ever Given ship was completed on one of the busiest maritime trade routes. 

Read More:  Suze Canal   Suze Canal beached ship   Suze Canal blocked   trade routes   MV Ever Given   MV Evergreen   multimedia   multimedia photo  