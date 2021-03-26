Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Lone backhoe tries to dislodge giant cargo ship grounded on the Suez Canal Suez Canal/AFP Posted at Mar 26 2021 05:36 PM | Updated as of Mar 26 2021 06:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A handout picture released by the Suez Canal Authority on Thursday shows the Taiwan-owned MV Ever Given (Evergreen), a 400-meter long and 59-meter wide vessel, lodged sideways and impeding all traffic across the waterway of Egypt's Suez Canal. Egypt's Suez Canal Authority said it was "temporarily suspending navigation" until refloating of the MV Ever Given ship was completed on one of the busiest maritime trade routes. Suez Canal could be blocked for weeks by 'beached whale' ship Read More: Suze Canal Suze Canal beached ship Suze Canal blocked trade routes MV Ever Given MV Evergreen multimedia multimedia photo /news/03/26/21/6-in-10-filipinos-hesitant-to-get-vaccinated-vs-covid-19-survey/news/03/26/21/moriones-festival-sa-marinduque-simple-walang-prusisyon-sa-gitna-ng-pandemya-gov-velasco/sports/03/26/21/mma-ufc-middleweight-champ-adesanya-apologises-for-rape-remark/overseas/03/26/21/sakura-selfies-tokyo-enjoys-cherry-blossoms-despite-virus-warning/news/03/26/21/most-pinoys-worried-over-covid-19-contact-tracing-pulse-asia-survey