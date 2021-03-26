MULTIMEDIA

Lone backhoe tries to dislodge giant cargo ship grounded on the Suez Canal

Suez Canal/AFP

A handout picture released by the Suez Canal Authority on Thursday shows the Taiwan-owned MV Ever Given (Evergreen), a 400-meter long and 59-meter wide vessel, lodged sideways and impeding all traffic across the waterway of Egypt's Suez Canal. Egypt's Suez Canal Authority said it was "temporarily suspending navigation" until refloating of the MV Ever Given ship was completed on one of the busiest maritime trade routes.