In Korea: They have not forgotten the corrupt

Security guards hastily surround former President Park Geun-hye (center) in front of her residence in Daegu, South Korea on Thursday, as an unidentified man in his 30s unsuccessfully threw a soju bottle at her while she delivered a public statement upon arrival there. Earlier in the day, Park was discharged from Samsung Medical Center in Seoul and came to her new residence. Park was pardoned at the end of last year after four years and nine months of imprisonment for a corruption scandal that led to her removal from office in 2017.