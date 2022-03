MULTIMEDIA

Emergency NATO summit on Ukraine

Michael Kappeler, Pool/AFP

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (3rd right) greets Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (left), US President Joe Biden (2nd left) next to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (3rd left) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (right) during a NATO summit on Thursday. The emergency summit to discuss Russia's invasion in Ukraine took place at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.

