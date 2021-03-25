MULTIMEDIA

Testing for COVID-19 in New Delhi

Prakash Singh, AFP

A health worker collects a passenger's swab sample for a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) for COVID-19 at a railway station in New Delhi on Thursday as India recorded more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time since November in what is seen as a new wave of infections a year after one of the world's tightest COVID-19 lockdowns was imposed in the country. India on Wednesday reported 275 new deaths from the virus, the most for the year so far, and also reported a new coronavirus variant which epidemiologists are calling a “double mutant” as it has characteristics of two already identified variants.