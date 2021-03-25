Home  >  Overseas

Jorge Silva, Reuters

In need of democracy

Pro-democracy protesters hold signs during a rally demanding the release of arrested protest leaders and the abolition of 112 lese majeste law, in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday. Thousands of protesters occupied one of Bangkok’s busiest streets to call on reforms on its monarchy days after a violent clash between protesters and police that left at least 30 people injured. 

