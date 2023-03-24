MULTIMEDIA

Sea of garbage in French demonstration

Stefano Rellandini, AFP

Firefighters walk through a sea of waste thrown in the street after extinguishing a fire near the Place de la Bourse on the sidelines of a demonstration in Paris on Thursday, a week after the government pushed a pensions reform through parliament without a vote. Some 1.089 million protesters took part in demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform, the interior ministry said, with 119,000 marching in Paris alone.

