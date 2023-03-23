MULTIMEDIA

Protests against France's pension reform continue

Yoan Valat, EPA-EFE

People dress up as if they were in a funeral, with a doll representing a symbol of the French Republic Mariane in a coffin, during a protest against the government's reform of the pension system in Paris on Tuesday. Protests continue in France after the prime minister announced on March 16 the use of Article 49 paragraph 3 (49.3) of the French Constitution to have the text on the controversial pension reform law, raising retirement age from 62 to 64, be definitively adopted without a vote.