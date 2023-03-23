MULTIMEDIA

1 dead, 34 injured in missile strike in Ukraine

Arsen Dzodzaiev, EPA-EFE

Rescuers work at a residential building after it was hit in a missile strike in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Wednesday. At least 34 persons were injured, of which one died later in the hospital, according to the State Emergency Service. Russian troops on 24 February 2022 entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis.