Japan issues energy supply warning

Japan implements energy-saving measures amid supply issues

Charly Triballeau, AFP

The Tokyo Tower is seen partially lit as part of energy-saving measures following a government electricity supply warning for the capital and surrounding areas, in Tokyo on Tuesday. Japan's government warned on Tuesday of possible widespread electricity outages for Tokyo and its surrounding regions as power plants hit by last week's powerful earthquake struggled to meet surging demand caused by a cold snap.