Strengthening Russian-Chinese economic cooperation

Putin and Xi agree to improve Russian-Chinese economic cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) attend the signing ceremony of documents concerning the further development and cooperation between Russia and China at the Moscow Kremlin, Russia on Tuesday. Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on a three-day visit, which will last from March 20 to 22, to improve joint partnership and develop key areas of Russian-Chinese economic cooperation.