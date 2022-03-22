MULTIMEDIA

Plane with 132 passengers crashes in Guangxi

Agence France-Presse

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

This photo taken on Monday shows rescuers working at the site of a plane crash in Tengxian county, Wuzhou city, in China's southern Guangxi region. A China Eastern passenger jet carrying 132 people crashed onto a mountainside in southern China on March 21 causing a large fire, shortly after losing contact with air traffic control and dropping thousands of meters in just three minutes.

Read More: China plane aviation accident crash Wuzhuo Guangnxi