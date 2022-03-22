Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Plane with 132 passengers crashes in Guangxi

Agence France-Presse

Posted at Mar 22 2022 11:26 AM

Plane with 132 passengers crashes in Guangxi

This photo taken on Monday shows rescuers working at the site of a plane crash in Tengxian county, Wuzhou city, in China's southern Guangxi region. A China Eastern passenger jet carrying 132 people crashed onto a mountainside in southern China on March 21 causing a large fire, shortly after losing contact with air traffic control and dropping thousands of meters in just three minutes. 

Read More:  China   plane   aviation   accident   crash   Wuzhuo   Guangnxi  