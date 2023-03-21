MULTIMEDIA

Muslim world readies for Ramadan

Bilawal Arbab, EPA-EFE

A man cleans a mosque ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Peshawar, Pakistan on Tuesday. Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset.

