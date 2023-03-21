Demonstrations vs France pension reform

MULTIMEDIA

Demonstrations persist vs France pension reform

Christophe Archambault, AFP

A policeman and firefighters stand next to a burning pile of rubbish at Place de l'Opera in front of Opera Garnier in Paris on Monday during a demonstration a few days after the government pushed a pensions reform through parliament without a vote, using the article 49,3 of the constitution. The French government survived two no-confidence motions in parliament on March 20, 2023 but still faces intense pressure over its handling of a controversial pensions reform.