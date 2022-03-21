Russian shelling damages Ukraine school

MULTIMEDIA
Ukraine school damaged by Russian shelling
Roman Pilipey, EPA-EFE
Posted at Mar 21 2022 02:48 PM
People walk past a severely damaged school after the Russian shelling, in Zhytomyr city, north-west Ukraine, Sunday. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions on Russia by Western countries.
- /sports/03/21/22/f1-ferraris-leclerc-wins-season-opening-bahrain-gp
- /life/03/21/22/kathleen-paton-on-pageant-win-blessed-beyond-words
- /life/03/21/22/palanca-awards-for-literature-returns-after-2-years
- /news/03/21/22/mga-tsuper-sa-bacolod-nag-transport-strike
- /entertainment/03/21/22/masculados-randy-santiago-at-weekend-bbm-sara-rallies