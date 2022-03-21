Home  >  Overseas

Ukraine school damaged by Russian shelling

Roman Pilipey, EPA-EFE

Posted at Mar 21 2022 02:48 PM

Russian shelling damages Ukraine school

People walk past a severely damaged school after the Russian shelling, in Zhytomyr city, north-west Ukraine, Sunday. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions on Russia by Western countries. 

