Record rains cause massive flooding in Sydney

Saeed Khan, AFP

State Emergency Service vehicles approach flooded residential areas in western Sydney on Saturday, amid mass evacuations being ordered in low-lying areas along Australia's east coast as torrential rains caused potentially "life-threatening" floods across a region already soaked by an unusually wet summer. Sydney experienced its worst flooding in decades after a record rainfall caused the Warragamba Dam to overflow.