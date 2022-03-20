Search and rescue for civilians trapped under Mariupol theater

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Hundreds of civilians feared trapped under bombed theater in Ukraine AFP/Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies Posted at Mar 20 2022 04:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber This handout picture taken and released on March 19, 2022 by Maxar satelitte image shows the aftermath of the airstrike on the Mariupol Drama Theater, in Mariupol southern Ukraine. Rescuers in Ukraine searched that day for hundreds of civilians feared trapped under the wreckage of the bombed theater, as local forces battle against Russian troops across the country. 130 people rescued from bombed Ukraine theatre but many more could be trapped Read More: Ukraine Russia crisis conflict war shelling Mariupol Drama Theatre theater bombed theater Ukraine Russia Ukraine Russia crisis invasion of Ukraine Russian invasion /sports/03/20/22/bleague-kyoto-hands-shiga-ninth-straight-loss/news/03/20/22/robredo-supporters-crowd-pasig-road-for-campaign-rally/news/03/20/22/ilang-mamimili-sa-qc-hirap-nang-mag-budget-sa-pagkain/entertainment/03/20/22/coda-bags-key-prize-before-oscars-as-spielberg-honors-lucas/sports/03/20/22/san-en-gets-back-at-yokohoma-ibaraki-repeats-over-niigata