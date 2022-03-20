Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Hundreds of civilians feared trapped under bombed theater in Ukraine

AFP/Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Posted at Mar 20 2022 04:19 PM

Search and rescue for civilians trapped under Mariupol theater

This handout picture taken and released on March 19, 2022 by Maxar satelitte image shows the aftermath of the airstrike on the Mariupol Drama Theater, in Mariupol southern Ukraine. Rescuers in Ukraine searched that day for hundreds of civilians feared trapped under the wreckage of the bombed theater, as local forces battle against Russian troops across the country.


 

Read More:  Ukraine   Russia   crisis   conflict   war   shelling   Mariupol Drama Theatre   theater   bombed theater   Ukraine Russia   Ukraine Russia crisis   invasion of Ukraine   Russian invasion  