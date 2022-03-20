Search and rescue for civilians trapped under Mariupol theater

MULTIMEDIA

Hundreds of civilians feared trapped under bombed theater in Ukraine

AFP/Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

This handout picture taken and released on March 19, 2022 by Maxar satelitte image shows the aftermath of the airstrike on the Mariupol Drama Theater, in Mariupol southern Ukraine. Rescuers in Ukraine searched that day for hundreds of civilians feared trapped under the wreckage of the bombed theater, as local forces battle against Russian troops across the country.



