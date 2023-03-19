Protests vs France pension reform law

MULTIMEDIA

Protests continue against France pension reform law

Teresa Suarez, EPA-EFE

Police surround a person detained after the protest against the pension reform law in Paris, France on Saturday. Thousands of people demonstrated in Paris after French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced the use of article 49 paragraph 3 (49.3) of the Constitution of France to have the text on the controversial pension reform law to be definitively adopted without a vote last March 16.