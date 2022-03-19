Home  >  Overseas

Russian rocket strikes Ukrainian suburbs

Aris Messinis, AFP

Posted at Mar 19 2022 01:41 PM

Russia's Ukraine invasion continues

A Ukranian serviceman stands among wreckage in a residential area after shelling in Kyiv on Friday as Russian troops try to encircle the Ukrainian capital as part of their slow-moving offensive. Authorities in Kyiv said one person was killed early today when a downed Russian rocket struck a residential building in the capital's northern suburbs. They said a school and playground were also hit.

 

