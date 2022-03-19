Russia's Ukraine invasion continues

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Russian rocket strikes Ukrainian suburbs Aris Messinis, AFP Posted at Mar 19 2022 01:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A Ukranian serviceman stands among wreckage in a residential area after shelling in Kyiv on Friday as Russian troops try to encircle the Ukrainian capital as part of their slow-moving offensive. Authorities in Kyiv said one person was killed early today when a downed Russian rocket struck a residential building in the capital's northern suburbs. They said a school and playground were also hit. 130 people rescued from bombed Ukraine theatre but many more could be trapped Xi speaks out against 'conflict' in call with Biden on Russia Read More: Ukraine Ukraine conflict Ukraine crisis Russia Russia Ukraine war /life/03/19/22/green-firm-finds-new-use-and-home-for-plastic-waste/sports/03/19/22/nba-tatum-brown-lead-celtics-romp-over-kings/entertainment/03/19/22/the-outfit-stars-talk-about-their-roles-in-the-film/sports/03/19/22/nba-suns-scorch-net-rout-struggling-lavine-bulls/sports/03/19/22/nba-quick-start-propels-pelicans-to-rout-of-spurs