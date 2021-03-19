Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Overloaded hospitals in France Mehdi Fedouach, AFP Posted at Mar 19 2021 10:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Medical staff members from the Emergency Medical Service carry one of two COVID-19 patients who arrived from the Ile-de-France area to Biarritz airport, where they will be transported to the Bayonne Hospital on Friday. France's government said on March 14, 2021, it plans to evacuate around 100 COVID-19 patients from intensive care units in the Paris region this week as hospitals struggle to keep up with a surge in cases. EU countries to resume AstraZeneca jabs after 'safe' verdict Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 France Emergency Medical Service SAMU transport COVID patient transport /sports/03/19/21/psc-oks-sea-games-roster-but-still-awaits-green-light-from-iatf-before-training-resumes/news/03/19/21/psslai-officers-mahigpit-ang-pagbantay-sa-opisina-sa-gitna-umano-ng-police-harassment/news/03/19/21/b117-covid-variant-at-mutations-kinumpirma-sa-caraga-region/entertainment/03/19/21/xian-lim-cast-as-present-day-isko-moreno-in-musical-film-mayor-reacts/news/03/19/21/500-packed-meals-hatid-sa-mga-residente-ng-barangay-krus-na-ligas-sa-qc