Overloaded hospitals in France

Mehdi Fedouach, AFP

Medical staff members from the Emergency Medical Service carry one of two COVID-19 patients who arrived from the Ile-de-France area to Biarritz airport, where they will be transported to the Bayonne Hospital on Friday. France's government said on March 14, 2021, it plans to evacuate around 100 COVID-19 patients from intensive care units in the Paris region this week as hospitals struggle to keep up with a surge in cases.