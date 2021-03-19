Home  >  Overseas

Asians in Georgia unite

Dustin Chambers, Reuters

Posted at Mar 19 2021 12:38 PM

Members of the Atlanta Korean American Committee against Asian Hate Crime raise their fists as they meet at Ching Dam, a Korean restaurant, after the fatal shooting at three Georgia spas, in Duluth, Georgia, U.S. on Thursday. The Asian-American community has reported increased attacks since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic a year ago. 

