Asians in Georgia unite
Dustin Chambers, Reuters
Posted at Mar 19 2021 12:38 PM
Members of the Atlanta Korean American Committee against Asian Hate Crime raise their fists as they meet at Ching Dam, a Korean restaurant, after the fatal shooting at three Georgia spas, in Duluth, Georgia, U.S. on Thursday. The Asian-American community has reported increased attacks since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic a year ago.
