Shanghai goes for COVID-19 mass testing

Shanghai pushes through with mass testing amid COVID-19 spike

Hector Retamal, AFP

Workers wearing protective gear look on as people wait to be tested for COVID-19 at a residential compound in Shanghai on Friday. The Chinese commercial hub is pushing ahead with a mass testing initiative as it tries to curb a new spike in infections, but some districts were easing lockdown rules in an effort to minimize disruptions.