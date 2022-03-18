Heavy shelling destroys aircraft repair plant in Lviv

MULTIMEDIA

Russian shelling destroys aircraft repair plant in Lviv

Yuriy Dyachyshyn, AFP

Smoke rises after an explosion in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Friday. Russian forces on March 18 destroyed an aircraft repair plant in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv but no one was hurt, the mayor said. Lviv is the largest city in western Ukraine and a popular tourist destination known for its picturesque views.