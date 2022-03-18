Heavy shelling destroys aircraft repair plant in Lviv

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Russian shelling destroys aircraft repair plant in Lviv Yuriy Dyachyshyn, AFP Posted at Mar 18 2022 03:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Smoke rises after an explosion in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Friday. Russian forces on March 18 destroyed an aircraft repair plant in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv but no one was hurt, the mayor said. Lviv is the largest city in western Ukraine and a popular tourist destination known for its picturesque views. Read More: Ukraine Russia crisis conflict war shelling Ukraine crisis Lviv /news/03/18/22/184-million-covid-jabs-given-so-far-in-4th-bakunahan/entertainment/03/18/22/us-comic-pete-davidson-not-going-to-space-after-all/overseas/03/18/22/shanghai-pushes-ahead-with-mass-covid-tests-as-new-cases-spike/life/03/18/22/on-world-sleep-day-here-are-some-quick-sleep-tips/news/03/18/22/philippines-coronavirus-decline-slows-doh