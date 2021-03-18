MULTIMEDIA

‘Stop Asian Hate’

Lindsey Wasson, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tyriff Rudder of Bellevue YMCA and Thao Nguyen wave signs at passing cars during a pre-planned rally against anti-Asian hate crimes held by the Asian American Pacific Islanders Organizing Coalition Against Hate and Bias in Newcastle, Washington, U.S. on Wednesday. An increase in attacks on Asian-Americans have been reported since last year after COVID-19 had been linked to Wuhan, China, prompting calls against racial discrimination and protection in the US.