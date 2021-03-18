MULTIMEDIA
‘Stop Asian Hate’
Lindsey Wasson, Reuters
Posted at Mar 18 2021 11:15 AM
Tyriff Rudder of Bellevue YMCA and Thao Nguyen wave signs at passing cars during a pre-planned rally against anti-Asian hate crimes held by the Asian American Pacific Islanders Organizing Coalition Against Hate and Bias in Newcastle, Washington, U.S. on Wednesday. An increase in attacks on Asian-Americans have been reported since last year after COVID-19 had been linked to Wuhan, China, prompting calls against racial discrimination and protection in the US.
- /entertainment/03/18/21/you-came-at-the-most-perfect-time-charo-santos-has-a-new-grandchild
- /entertainment/03/18/21/geneva-cruz-shares-birthday-message-for-son-heaven
- /sports/03/18/21/nba-saddiq-bey-leads-pistons-to-tight-win-over-raptors
- /sports/03/18/21/nba-giannis-antetokounmpo-leads-bucks-past-sixers-in-overtime
- /sports/03/18/21/football-ruthless-bayern-complete-job-against-lazio-to-ease-into-last-eight