Revelry in Miami Beach amid COVID-19 pandemic

Chandan Khanna, AFP

Miami Beach Police detain a man as he plays loud music on a wireless speaker along Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Florida, USA on Wednesday. The Southern Florida City has been criticized as the sandy shores of Miami Beach is seen packed with wild revelers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Florida recorded 4,727 COVID-19 infections with 2 deaths on March 16 according to the Florida Health Office.