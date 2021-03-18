MULTIMEDIA
Revelry in Miami Beach amid COVID-19 pandemic
Chandan Khanna, AFP
Posted at Mar 18 2021 12:51 PM
Miami Beach Police detain a man as he plays loud music on a wireless speaker along Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Florida, USA on Wednesday. The Southern Florida City has been criticized as the sandy shores of Miami Beach is seen packed with wild revelers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Florida recorded 4,727 COVID-19 infections with 2 deaths on March 16 according to the Florida Health Office.
