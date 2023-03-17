Princess of Wales gives shamrock spring on St. Paddy's

MULTIMEDIA

Princess Catherine presents shamrock springs to Irish Guards on St. Paddy's Day

Neil Hall, EPA-EFE

Britain's Catherine (L), the Princess of Wales, puts a sprig of Shamrock on 'Turlough Mor', the Irish Guards mascot Irish Wolfhound, during the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Aldershot, Britain on Friday. The princess attended the parade for the first time as Colonel of the Regiment after taking over from her husband, the Prince of Wales, where she presented traditional springs of shamrock to the Officers, Guardsmen, and the regimental mascot.